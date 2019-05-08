Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 85,803 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,803 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties comprises 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $123,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,658.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,494 shares of company stock worth $937,129 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,756. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 42.63% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

