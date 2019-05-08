Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 236,190 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,190 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 67,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 688,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,707,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,093,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 37,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $2,229,659.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,019 shares of company stock worth $13,764,828. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. 40,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,883. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

