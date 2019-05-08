Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,572,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 688,455 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 646,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

In related news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

