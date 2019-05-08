WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (WBIB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Value 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

