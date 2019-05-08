WashTec (WSU) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of WSU opened at €64.30 ($74.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.48 million and a PE ratio of 25.29. WashTec has a fifty-two week low of €51.50 ($59.88) and a fifty-two week high of €83.80 ($97.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

