Warburg Research Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.88 ($32.42).

Shares of WAC opened at €23.78 ($27.65) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 1 year high of €29.20 ($33.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

