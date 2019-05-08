Warburg Research Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.88 ($32.42).

Shares of WAC opened at €23.78 ($27.65) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 1 year high of €29.20 ($33.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

