Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005624 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00017614 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

