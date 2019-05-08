Walt Disney (DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.
DIS stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,229,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.52.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
