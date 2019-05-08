Walker River Resources (WRR) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 189,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,388,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

