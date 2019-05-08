Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,950 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $2,472,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waitr in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Waitr Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $643.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

