Vodafone Group (VOD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

