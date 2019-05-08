Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 188.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,848,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 3,024,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,078,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after buying an additional 1,746,143 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,746,000 after buying an additional 1,371,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,277,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,176,000 after buying an additional 1,326,883 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.94. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.