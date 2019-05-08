Veros Price Hits $0.0065 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Veros has a market capitalization of $197,671.00 and approximately $29,360.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00355052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00897101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00150811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,952,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,220,504 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

