Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

