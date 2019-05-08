Vereit (VER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vereit (NYSE:VER) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

VER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 147,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. Vereit has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 53,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

