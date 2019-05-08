Vera Bradley (VRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

VRA opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $742,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $306,435.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,589 shares in the company, valued at $291,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,108 shares of company stock worth $4,807,951 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 260,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 548,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

