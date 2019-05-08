Vedanta (VEDL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

VEDL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEDL. HSBC lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. CLSA lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

