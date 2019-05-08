Vedanta (VEDL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Vedanta’s analysis:
VEDL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
