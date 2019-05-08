Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,497.09% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/vascular-biogenics-vblt-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.