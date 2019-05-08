Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The offshore driller reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 62.67% and a negative return on equity of 411.38%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/vantage-drilling-vtgdf-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.