Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 8,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,388. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

