Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. 15,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,477. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

