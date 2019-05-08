ValuEngine Upgrades Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

