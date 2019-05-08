ValuEngine Upgrades Innospec (IOSP) to “Buy”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. 155,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.24. Innospec has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $407,300.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $591,644.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 48.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

