Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Position Trimmed by Mitchell Group Inc.

Mitchell Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. 111,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,561. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Argus set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

