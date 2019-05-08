UTEMIS Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (UTS)

UTEMIS (CURRENCY:UTS) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One UTEMIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. UTEMIS has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,017.00 worth of UTEMIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UTEMIS has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00349248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00893382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00150777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001208 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UTEMIS Token Profile

UTEMIS’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. The official website for UTEMIS is utemis.com . UTEMIS’s official Twitter account is @utemisuts

UTEMIS Token Trading

UTEMIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTEMIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTEMIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTEMIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

