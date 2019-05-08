USD//Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. USD//Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD//Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex. During the last week, USD//Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD//Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00351283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00935989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00150689 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005328 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About USD//Coin

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. The official website for USD//Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD//Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD//Coin

USD//Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD//Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD//Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD//Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.