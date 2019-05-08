Ur-Energy (URE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 144,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 68,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.08 million and a PE ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.00999999915966394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

