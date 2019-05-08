Universal Electronics (UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sidoti set a $49.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $44.32 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $614.23 million, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $184.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $63,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $33,979.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 825,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81,193 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,267,000.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.