United States Cellular (USM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE:USM opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.68. United States Cellular has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $304,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $2,746,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $15,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 175,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,237,000 after buying an additional 89,651 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.