United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,023,000 after buying an additional 2,533,165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,871,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,336,000 after buying an additional 151,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,648,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after buying an additional 161,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. 25,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,200. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 124.46%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

