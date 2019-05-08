Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stake Decreased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3,672.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742,694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 687.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

