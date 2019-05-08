Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 93,625 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 383.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

