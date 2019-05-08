UFP Technologies (UFPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million.

UFPT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,934. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of UFP Technologies worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UFP Technologies (UFPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/ufp-technologies-ufpt-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.