UBS Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) a GBX 75 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 72.80 ($0.95).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 61.81 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.46 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 300,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £189,001.26 ($246,963.62). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 102,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

