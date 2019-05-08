Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.72 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.83. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

