TTEC (TTEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

