Trust Co. of Vermont Has $240,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.72. 11,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,860. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

