The meeting in Washington will pay for topics such as protection alliance energy security, bilateral relations and regional security government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs tweeted. The Hungarian prime minister to go to the White House was Ferenc Gyurcsany in 2005.

In July 2016, Orban became the first national leader in the European Union to endorse Trump in the U.S. election campaign.

After he returned to power in 2010, Orban confronted years of harsh criticism from the Obama administration over Orban’s weakening of democratic checks and balances and the rule of law, including through a June 2011 trip to Budapest by then U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

There has been an upturn in U.S.-Hungary relations in recent months, embodied, for example in the bilateral defense cooperation agreement signed in early April along with a previous statement about Hungarian strategies to purchase medium-range missiles from Western resources to improve the nation’s air defense program.

Still, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned during a trip to Hungary in February which”an authoritarian Russia will never be a friend to the freedom and sovereignty of smaller countries,” even as Orban is regarded as one the chief allies in the European Union of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pompeo also highlighted the dangers of doing business with Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, which has substantial operations in Hungary, as will the Bank of China along with many other Chinese companies and stated he talked with fictitious officials about”the hazards of permitting China to gain a bridgehead in Hungary.”

Orban will be able to use this White House trip”to deflect any anti-NATO and other criticism,” said Botond Feledy, also a senior fellow in Budapest’s Center for Euro-Atlantic Integration and Democracy, in addition to for domestic purposes during the continuing campaign for the European Parliament elections at the end of May and Spiritual municipal elections in October.

The meeting with Trump”will be a large weapon for Orban,” Feledy added.

Regardless of the early advocacy for Trump of Orban, he will be the final of those leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, to meet with Trump in the White House.

Orban, who gained a third landslide election April 2018, has left opposing immigration his policy within the past couple of years and has become a role model for most among the civic and parties of Europe.

Orban will be hosting Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who also opposes immigration, later Thursday.