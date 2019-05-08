Trident Group Market Capitalization Tops $13,626.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $13,626.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00355632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00930908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00150736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.