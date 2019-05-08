Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $290.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.