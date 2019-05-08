TravelCenters of America (TA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TA. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

