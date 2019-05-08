Travala Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.47 or 0.09047549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001422 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala is www.travala.com . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

