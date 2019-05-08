Transocean LTD (RIG) Director Acquires $73,500.00 in Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at $146,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Transocean stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,729,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.76. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 31.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Transocean by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,146 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 216.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 125,449 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 269,263 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth $87,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/transocean-ltd-rig-director-acquires-73500-00-in-stock.html.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.