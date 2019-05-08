Traders Sell Shares of Celgene (CELG) on Strength (CELG)

Traders sold shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $49.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.34 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Celgene had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Celgene traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $95.71

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celgene by 9,691.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth about $484,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celgene by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,428,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,989,000 after purchasing an additional 161,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELG)

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

