Traders Buy Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $402.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $325.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.96 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded down ($3.05) for the day and closed at $85.20Specifically, EVP Brian Modoff sold 17,440 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $1,543,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,901 shares of company stock worth $34,138,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 592,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

