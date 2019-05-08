Torque (XTC) Reaches Market Cap of $995,459.00

Torque (CURRENCY:XTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Torque has a market capitalization of $995,459.00 and $379.00 worth of Torque was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torque coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Torque has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00344473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00964540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00150358 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Torque Profile

Torque’s launch date was August 29th, 2014. Torque’s total supply is 8,444,594,949 coins and its circulating supply is 8,318,594,949 coins. The Reddit community for Torque is /r/stellite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Torque is medium.com/torque . Torque’s official Twitter account is @tilecoinx . The official website for Torque is stellite.cash

Torque Coin Trading

Torque can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torque directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torque should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torque using one of the exchanges listed above.

