Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,795.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE MOS opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

