Ti-Value (TV) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Ti-Value has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ti-Value has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $76,377.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ti-Value coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Mercatox and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00345441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00981092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00151610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ti-Value Profile

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Ti-Value’s official message board is t.top/en/news . The official website for Ti-Value is t.top/en . Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value

Ti-Value Coin Trading

Ti-Value can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ti-Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ti-Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

