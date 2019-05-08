Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Lifted by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 136.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

