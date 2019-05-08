Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.62.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $271.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,423. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

